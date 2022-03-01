Karan Johar hints at a new season of Koffee with Karan

All fans of Koffee with Karan, here’s some piping hot news for you. During a recent Instagram live session, KJo hinted at the next season of his chat show. In the Instagram live, the filmmaker is heard saying, “I am not authorised to say anything on Koffee with Karan. But good news coming up really soon from that department.”

Karan went live from the sets of Hunarbaaz. As the video of the Instagram live session went viral on Reddit, users even started guessing who will grace the couch in the upcoming season.

Most of them mentioned how Karan Johar will invite the aspiring star kids — Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Some even hoped that he gets Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor as his guests.

Launched in 2004, Koffee with Karan has already aired six successful seasons. It is one of the very few shows that have managed to get the biggest names of tinsel town under the same roof. Apart from film stars, the filmmaker has also interacted with sports stars like Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya on the show. Given Karan’s friendship with his guests, they often end up being candid about various aspects of their life. They sometimes even find themselves in a sticky situation as KJo grills them in the rapid fire round for the coveted Koffee hamper.