Karan Johar begs, pleads and emotionally blackmails celebs to appear on Koffee with Karan 7, watch hilarious video

Koffee with Karan is all set to stream from July 7 on Disney Plus Hotstar. While fans await the launch of the spicy new season, host Karan Johar has shared a hilarious video showing his struggle to get guests on his chat show. “Screw it, I’m still going to brew it☕! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar,” he captioned it.

The video opens with KJo saying how everyone wants Koffee with Karan to come back with a new season. He then stops as the background voice reads out some hate comments asking the ‘nepo king’ to shut down the show. The filmmaker adds that he agrees not everyone but most are indeed excited about the new chapter. In the same breath, he says that even if not everyone in the audience wants Koffee to return, every celeb wants to be on the show. What follows next is a funny take as we see Karan Johar requesting, pleading, and even emotionally blackmailing celebs to appear on the show.

He goes on, “Please come, please please,” “I will give you two hampers, okay three,” to “I launched you” to “Okay, no personal question. Bas idhar udhar ki baatein and talks about environment”. Karan even reveals that the hampers are going to be expensive and the guests can sell them off. The final one has him telling someone they are best friends, and they cannot break their friendship over a show. He ends the video by saying, whatever it is, he will still brew an exciting new season.

Earlier, Karan Johar had revealed how Ranbir Kapoor will not be coming on his show. He shared what Ranbir told him, “I am not coming on your show. He is like I have to pay the price for this for too long. Why should I do this to myself? He said, ‘I love you and I’ll meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show.”

He also added that the Brahmastra star had told him that ‘Karan you can build public perception based on the performance on that couch’. There are rumours that Ranveer and Alia will be coming on the show together.

Other guests who are said to join Karan on his show are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.