Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Karan Johar grills Bhavana Pandey about Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan break-up, rumours that Ananya was dating two men at the same time

Koffee with Karan Season 7: Bhavana Pandey addressed rumours about Ananya Panday thinking about dating 'two' boys at the same time.

Ananya PandayBhavana Pandey responds to rumours about Ananya Panday's dating life

Bhavana Pandey, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor featured on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. During her rapid fire segment, Bhavana was grilled about daughter Ananya Panday’s dating life, including her break-up with Kartik Aaryan. However, Bhavana decided to give a benign answer to escape the tricky situation. Kartik and Ananya were rumoured to be dating after working together on the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

During the rapid fire segment, KJo asked, “Who do you think Ananya looks best with?” The options he gave her included Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Bhavana tried to give a politically correct answer and said, “I think she looks best with Kartik, acts best with Ishaan, dances best with Tiger…” but KJo cut in and called it a ‘rubbish answer’. He said, “I don’t want your politically correct answers.” Finally, Bhavana agreed that Ananya looks best on-screen with Kartik Aaryan, to which KJo responded, “Then why did they break up? They should have kept it together, if they looked so good.”

Also Read |Koffee with Karan 7: Gauri Khan addresses Aryan Khan’s arrest, says ‘Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through’

Bhavana had a rather vague response and said, “Never say never. You never know.” When she was asked about her reaction to Ananya’s Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda allegedly asking her out for a drink, Bhavana said, “He is so hot…” Then she checked herself and said, “I shouldn’t say that, Ananya will have a mini…” she stopped short.

During Gauri Khan’s rapid fire, Karan asked if she had any advice for daughter Suhana. When Gauri said that she would tell Suhana to not date two boys at the same time, KJo fired at Bhavana, “I think Ananya already done that. She was oscillating.” Bhavana clarified, “She was thinking of two, so she could break up with one.”

This seems a reference to her recent break-up with Ishaan Khatter, which was clouded with rumours of her dating Vijay Deverakonda, which she vehemently denied during her appearance on Koffee with Karan. When Ishaan was asked to react to this during his appearance on KwK, he turned rather zen and said, “All love, all love.”

