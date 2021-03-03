Ajeeb Daastaans to Fabulous Lives 2, Karan Johar gives sneak peek of new projects

Even when theatres are slowly making comeback into our lives, it seems binge-watching is not going anywhere. Netflix announced its slate of interesting projects on Wednesday, which promise to keep us hooked to our screens. Among the variety of projects that the streaming platform is set to offer in 2021, five series/films that grabbed our eyeballs are produced by Karan Johar. Sharing the news on Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, “It’s a big day for #TeamDharmatic! We’re super excited to announce 5 new projects under the @dharmatic_ banner coming soon on @netflix_in!”

Check out the titles of the five projects and their first look here:

Ajeeb Daastaans

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four contrasting stories which delves into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. The stories set in varied milieus, explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity which are often entangled within the heart of relationships. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, the anthology stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Nusrat shared first look of the anthology on Instagram with a caption that read, “Really happy to be a part of this amazing anthology.”

Konkona said, “There’s no greater story than a story about human emotions!”

Finding Anamika

Finding Anamika is a family drama about a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, Finding Anamika will star Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi. It marks Madhuri’s OTT debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Kaul (@manavkaul)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500)

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “I’m thrilled to announce that I will be a part of the Netflix original series Finding Anamika. Prepare for shocking lies, secrets and deceit in a show that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

Meenakshi Sundareshwar, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra, is a story about a young couple who, due to life’s circumstances, end up in a long distance relationship. The story revolves around their struggle with the trials, tribulations, and insecurities. The film has been directed by Vivek Soni.

Fabulous Lives 2

In 2020, Karan Johar made us meet five Bollywood wives, who introduced us to their lavish life. As the first season received a great response, the makers are back with the second season. Directed by Ritika Bajaj, Uttam Domale and Naomi Datta, season 2 will get back Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam (@neelamkotharisoni)

Searching For Sheela

Searching for Sheela will star Sheela Birnstiel. (Photo: Netflix) Searching for Sheela will star Sheela Birnstiel. (Photo: Netflix)

Added to the list of exciting shows and films is a documentary, which sure is going to attract eyeballs. Searching For Sheela has Shakun Batra as the showrunner and here’s what the synopsis reads, “Osho’s controversial and sassy ex-secretary, Ma Anand Sheela returns to India after 34 years of exile. Sheela, having re-shot to fame since the mega reception to the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country, is now parceling her life to the world. Searching for Sheela is an intimate look into her journey across India, observing the rebranding of her as a pop-culture icon, with audiences unable to decide if they deem her a “criminal” or remain in awe of her badass secretary days.