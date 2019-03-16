Karan Johar addresses bizarre ‘gender malfunction’ question on Arbaaz Khan’s show

Karan Johar is Arbaaz Khan’s next guest on his chat show Pinch. The tables have turned for the filmmaker who hosts a popular chat show Koffee With Karan as he answers questions about his personal life and replies to comments on his social media posts.

Arbaaz shared the teaser of the upcoming episode on his Twitter handle. “Really happy to have my friend @karanjohar as the next guest on #PinchByArbaazKhan. As he said, “It was a lot of rock on this block!” he tweeted. Karan replied to Arbaaz and wrote, “Such fun doing this with you Arbaaz!!! Such a great concept and a must in today’s social media climate!!! All the best ❤️💪.”

Such fun doing this with you Arbaaz!!! Such a great concept and a must in today’s social media climate!!! All the best ❤️💪 https://t.co/yqZkW6mBQI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2019

In the teaser, Arbaaz introduces Karan as someone who is “Candid, opinionated and sometimes politically incorrect.” Further, in the video, we see KJo reading comments from netizens which range from “Why do you dress up like a mad man” to “Did you have a gender malfunction?” To the latter, he answers, “If there’s a level of homophobia, then that’s to me, sick.”

Talking about social media abuses, Karan says, “Every morning I wake up to abuses and it amuses me. But I am a little sensitive about my babies (Roohi and Yash) and when they start saying things about them, it bothers me a little bit.” He also reveals that he doesn’t give his phone to anyone as it has a lot of things to hide.

The first episode of the show had Khan in conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the upcoming episodes, he will be interviewing actors like Kapil Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunny Leone among others.