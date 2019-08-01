Karan, Anurag, Zoya and Dibaker team up for Netflix original Ghost Stories

After 2018’s Lust Stories, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap have teamed up for Netflix original Ghost Stories.

“Working with Netflix is a delight for any filmmaker whose story is sacrosanct. As a writer/director, I thrive on bending genres and inverting tropes and I am so looking forward to attempting that with a ghost story,” Zoya Akhtar said.

Dibakar Bannerjee is excited to experiment with the horror genre for the streaming platform. He said, “Horror as a genre has incredible room to experiment and explore. Ghost Stories is my attempt to do that, and it’s great to have a partner in Netflix with whom I have the freedom to tell the story as envisioned. Ultimately we are entertainers, and there’s nothing like a spine-chilling story scaring the devil out of us while we’re safely tucked in our sofa munching fries hugging a warm body.”

Karan Johar said Ghost Stories is his attempt to explore uncharted terrain.

“I have always been mortified to watch the horror genre and have always stayed very far away from any ghost story! So to direct one is not only hugely challenging but also exceptionally exciting! Personally, it’s uncharted terrain and I couldn’t have chosen a better platform and a more eclectic collective to exhibit my fear of ghosts and ghost stories! This one’s going to be a nightmare for this dream team,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Director Anurag Kashyap said he has never prepared so much for anything before.

“I am really looking forward to challenging myself to make something that I have never attempted before. Also, I have never prepared so much for anything before,” Anurag said.

Ghost Stories is the third collaboration between Netflix and RSVP.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP, in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Ghost Stories goes on the floors in August. It will release exclusively on Netflix.