scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Top news

Karan Johar announces ‘epic series’ to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti this year, Karan Johar, along with filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Aanand L Rai, launched the Change Within initiative aimed towards creating inspiring content about the "valor, values and culture" of India.

By: PTI | Mumbai | December 22, 2020 1:29:09 pm
karan joharFilmmaker Karan Johar announced the news on Tuesday morning via his social media. (Photo: Instagram/Karan Johar)

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced an “epic series” as part of the “Change Within” initiative to celebrate 75 years of the country’s independence.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti this year, Johar, along with filmmakers including Ekta Kapoor and Aanand L Rai, launched the initiative aimed towards creating inspiring content about the “valor, values and culture” of India.

Johar took to Twitter and shared the announcement, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Dinesh Vijan are also part of the initiative.

“Happy to announce our first Epic series of #ChangeWithin initiatives to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Friends from the creative fraternity Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan and Mahaveer Jain come together to tell incredible stories of our freedom @narendramodi ji,” Johar tweeted.

The official handle of Vijan’s production house, Maddock Films, tweeted that the team has come together to chronicle stories for “young audiences”.

“To celebrate 75 years of Independence, #RajkumarSantoshi, #DineshVijan and #MahaveerJain coming together to tell incredible stories of our freedom for young audiences. An epic series by #ChangeWithin initiative, produced by #MaddockFilms & #SundialEntertainment. @narendramodi ji,” the tweet read.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Earlier, the filmmakers had said they drew inspiration from the prime minister and were looking forward to celebrating the spirit of the freedom movement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar wedding ceremonies
12 photos from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s chiksa ceremony

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 22: Latest News

Advertisement