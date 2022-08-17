Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt ‘drunk dialled’ Vicky Kaushal before his wedding with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who got married to Katrina Kaif last year in December, will be appearing on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, along with Sidharth Malhotra. During the episode, the viewers will hear stories about Vicky and Katrina’s wedding which was a strictly intimate affair with very few Bollywood celebs in attendance. During the show, Karan revealed how he, along with Alia Bhatt, drunk called the Uri star ahead of his wedding.

KJo will share on the show how he and Alia were drinking wine when they decided to call Vicky, reported Pinkvilla. He will share, “Alia and I once drunk-dialled Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call. This was right before the wedding.”

The filmmaker will also share how he and Alia were emotional about Katrina getting married as both of them share a close bond with the actor. “We both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know you (Vicky Kaushal) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy,” Karan would say on the show.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last year in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan. The wedding, held on December 9, was attended by family members and close friends. Prior to their nuptials, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship. And post the nuptials, the couple rarely speak about each other, preferring to keep their personal lives private.

However, Vicky will probably spill some beans about their hush-hush wedding in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7. We already know the actor talking about laughing at all the memes that floated on social media ahead of his wedding with Katrina.

Koffee With Karan 7 streams on Disney Plus every Thursday at midnight.