Karan Johar admits he ‘leaked’ rapid fire questions to Koffee with Karan guests only once, reveals who they are: ‘I was so scared’

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is set to return with the seventh season of the controversial chat show Koffee with Karan this week, said that there has been only one occasion where he’s ‘leaked’ rapid fire questions to his guests. He admitted that there have been many times that certain comments made by guests on the show have been edited out, either on their request, or by Karan himself.

In an interview with NDTV, Karan said that he never discusses questions with his guests in advance, but said that sometimes, they’ll request him to avoid asking them about certain subjects. He said that he respects their requests, and avoids talking about the touchy subjects.

He said, “I never discuss any questions with anyone. Very rarely, someone will come and say, ‘Don’t ask about this, and don’t ask about that’. And I respect that, and I don’t. Everything is impromptu, nothing is by design. If you come and watch the show live, it’s really like how it’s seen. We take breaks only for touch-ups in between for a minute, and we continue. Nothing is strategic, nothing is overshot, nothing is repeated, there’s no two takes given for anything. It’s very, very organic.”

Asked if he’s ever leaked rapid fire questions with his guests, he said, “No. Once I have. Once I did it when I was doing the Student of the Year episode with the three of them because I was so scared. They were new, and I wanted them to come across well. That’s the only time we’ve done it.”

Karan launched Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in the film industry with 2012’s Student of the Year. The three newcomers appeared together on Koffee with Karan, and it was during the rapid fire round of that episode that Alia first revealed her adoration for Ranbir Kapoor, and would want to marry him. The two ended up tying the knot earlier this year, a decade after the episode aired.