Karan Aujla gifts Maldives trip to runaway couple, cracks ‘BeerBiceps’ joke on Latent

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla made a memorable appearance on India’s Got Latent recently, delivering a mix of humour, heartfelt gestures and spontaneous moments that left both the audience and judges entertained. The latest episode of India’s Got Latent featured Punjabi singer Karan Aujla as a special panelist alongside comedians Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu and Rahul Dua.

The singer’s witty one-liners and a light-hearted jab about a power cut are going viral on social media.

Karan Aujla is such a vibe, man. 😭❤️ He can literally bring a dead crowd back to life. The moment the lights went out in Habitat, it took just a few seconds for Latent to turn into a Aujla concert. Bro was dancing, joking and jumping when the last person won. Pure vibe pic.twitter.com/ya0qlHPuUt — áyūsh (@Itsayushyar) August 3, 2026

But one of the big highlights of the episode came when a young couple revealed they had eloped and had tied the knot. Moved by their story, Karan Aujla decided to gift them an all-expenses-paid trip to the Maldives. The generous gesture stunned the couple, who thanked the singer as the audience erupted in applause.

Karan Aujla gifts Maldives trip

One of the most heartwarming moments from the episode came after contestant Vijendra Rajak impressed the judges with his wheel stunt performance. During the interaction, Vijendra and his wife revealed that they had eloped because their families did not approve of their relationship. He shared that they got married just a month after they started dating and later had to deal with a police complaint filed by his wife’s family.

When Samay Raina asked Vijendra about his biggest dream, the contestant replied that he wanted to visit the Maldives. Moved by his story, Karan Aujla immediately offered to sponsor the couple’s trip, saying, “You will be happy to go to Maldives right? So, I will sponsor your tickets.” As Samay described the gesture as “sweet,” Aujla smiled and added, “You are getting this because of your wife.”

After the episode aired, Vijendra thanked the singer and the show in an Instagram post, writing, “Thank you so much, India’s Got Latent, for giving me such an amazing platform and unforgettable experience. A huge thank you to Karan Aujla for your appreciation and for this incredible Maldives trip. It truly means a lot to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijendra Rajak (@vijendra_rajak_igt)

Karan Aujla’s witty one-liner steals the spotlight during power outage

During the show, a contestant had just finished performing when the venue was hit by a sudden power cut. Addressing the audience, Samay Raina apologised, saying, “Doston, light chali gayi show ke beech mein (Friends, there’s a power cut).”

Karan Aujla quickly turned the unexpected moment into comedy with a quip that left everyone in splits. Referring to Ranveer Allahbadia, he joked, “Yeh BeerBiceps ki haay lagi hai (It’s BeerBiceps’ curse coming back to him).” His remark had Samay and the audience bursting into laughter.

As the technical issue continued, Karan Aujla helped keep the crowd entertained by kicking off an impromptu mini concert. The panellists took a 15-minute break while Samay offered free drinks to the live audience.

Light issue hit the Latent shoot, then Karan Aujla’s show started 😍🔥🚀 Karan Aujla absolutely fire🔥 pic.twitter.com/Av3vnks9xc — Aniket (@aniket18x) August 2, 2026

Karan Aujla and more ‘BeerBiceps’ joke

Another moment from the episode has gone viral, with fans joking that Karan Aujla was “one step away from becoming the next Ranveer Allahbadia.” During a segment, the singer was about to ask a contestant whether he had ever been intimate with his girlfriend, but caught himself midway and decided not to continue. Looking at his chair, Aujla quipped, “Ye kursi mein kuch hai (There’s something about this chair),” seemingly referring to Ranveer Allahbadia, who had previously occupied the same seat.

The clip quickly gained traction on X, with one user writing, “Karan Aujla was just one step away from becoming the next BeerBiceps on Samay Raina’s show.” Another joked, “Bro didn’t want to become another BeerBiceps. He stood up from his chair, saying, ‘There’s something in this chair that will send me behind bars’.” The exchange has since become one of the most talked-about moments from the latest episode.

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Samay Raina defends Ranveer Allahbadia amid playful jibes

While several jokes during the episode were aimed at Ranveer Allahbadia, host Samay Raina stepped in to defend his friend. Responding to the light-hearted digs, Samay said, “He’s a sweet guy, man. Come on. Usi wajah se to itne sponsors aaye hain iss season mein. Shout out to my man, Ranveer Allahbadia. Still alive at 65 million views.”

Fans shower love online

Clips from the episode have gone viral across social media, with viewers praising Aujla for effortlessly balancing humour with heartfelt moments. Many called his decision to sponsor the couple’s Maldives trip one of the sweetest surprises on the show, while others declared his witty exchanges with Samay Raina among the funniest moments of the latest episode.

Who is Karan Aujla?

Karan Aujla is a Punjabi singer, rapper and songwriter, widely regarded as one of the biggest names in contemporary Punjabi music. Over the years, he has earned a massive global fan following with chart-topping hits such as “Softly”, “Tauba Tauba”, “Admirin You”, “Winning Speech”, and “52 Bars”. Known for blending Punjabi music with hip-hop influences, Aujla has established himself as one of the most influential artists in the Indian music industry.