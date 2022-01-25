scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Kapil Sharma on losing weight for Firangi: I had become Akshay Kumar

Kapil Sharma recently interacted with stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi about all things comedy. During the course of the video, Sharma also made fun of his movie Firangi.

January 25, 2022 7:19:01 pm
Ahead of his Netflix special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, comedian Kapil Sharma sat down with stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for a little chat about, well, all things comedy.

In the video, Bassi asked Kapil about his inspiration and when did he first start doing comedy. Kapil said that he first performed during an inter-college festival and after seeing the audience’s response, he thought he might have a future in comedy.

The actor-comedian added, “My teachers used to call me nikamma. I said kuch to hai, ye karna hai aage chal ke” (My teachers thought I was useless, but I knew what I wanted. I wanted to do comedy). Speaking about his inspiration, Kapil stated that both his parents really influenced his style and their squabbles were a great source of material and laughter.

Further in the conversation, when Anubhav Singh Bassi asked Kapil Sharma about his ‘healthy lifestyle’ phase, the comedian said that he used to weigh only 72 kgs when he was prepping for his movie Firangi, which he had also produced. However, when the movie flopped, he put on weight again, he said with a laugh.

“I had become Akshay Kumar. I was 72 kgs then. Again I have become 92, you know, because my film flopped,” Kapil mentioned.

Ending the video on a light note, Kapil Sharma concluded that “Jab tak duniya hai comedy hoti rahegi (As long as there’s this world, we will always have comedy). I have learnt some embroidery work too incase comedy doesn’t work out.”

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet will premiere on Netflix on January 28.

