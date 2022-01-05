Kapil Sharma reveals first glimpse of Netflix special I Am Not Done Yet: ‘My life story, told my way’

After ruling television screens with The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is gearing up for his first stand-up special titled I’m Not Done Yet, which will stream on Netflix. “I have been working in the industry for over 25 years now, and I have been working for 15 years on TV now. Actually, I have never taken comedy seriously because we as Punjabis are joking around all the time. It comes naturally. I didn’t know it was something you could get paid for,” Kapil introduced himself in a video, which he shared on his social media handles.

Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen 📺 with my first stand up special “Kapil sharma: I m not done yet”! #kapilsharmaonnetflix @NetflixIndia @netflix @beingustudios @GoswamiAnukalp pic.twitter.com/e0EaUt5xnB — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2022

“There’s always an inner voice in an artist that says, ‘I am not done yet. I need to do something else.’ But where? So, the platform of Netflix attracted me. They said they are interested in listening to my story,” Kapil said, adding, “You could say this is my story being told my way.” He said that in the show, he will be heard singing too. And he made sure to point out that he will be singing in English. In the video, we meet Kapil the way the audience has admired him for years. He is seen joking around with Netflix’s team as well as his make-up team.

By the end of the video, Kapil mentioned that the audience will witness a lot of new things in the stand-up special. He said he is excited for the audience to witness the show, which will stream on Netflix from January 28 onwards.

Netflix synopsis of Kapil Sharma’s show read: “Amritsar ki galiyon se Mumbai ke sets tak (From the streets of Amritsar to the sets of Mumbai), Kapil Sharma has been entertaining us for a while now, but he is not done yet! Our favorite comedian is all set to tickle your funny bones, this time on Netflix with his first comedy special marking his streaming debut. Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, releasing on January 28, 2022, reveals Kapil in a never before seen avatar.”