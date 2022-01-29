Kapil Sharma I’m Not Done Yet, All of Us Are Dead: 6 titles that are our top picks this weekend

Last weekend, the cinephiles had very few options to choose from in terms of new content but this week, OTT platforms are presenting a wider range of titles. For those looking to watch a comedy special, Netflix has released two standup specials – I’m Not Done Yet by Kapil Sharma and Nightclub Comedian by Aziz Ansari. The Korean zombie drama All of Us Are Dead, on Netflix, will definitely be your next obsession.

Kapil Sharma I’m Not Done Yet: Netflix

Kapil Sharma I'm Not Done Yet is streaming on Netflix.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has made his digital debut with Netflix’s stand-up comedy show titled ‘Kapil Sharma I’m Not Done Yet’. Going by the reviews, the show is a treat for those who are die-hard fans of Kapil’s style of comedy. In the show, you will get to hear Kapil making fun of some of the public incidents of his life, including his infamous tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The show also features his wife Ginni Chatrath, and his co-stars from The Kapil Sharma Show, including Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek.

Titane: Mubi

The horror thriller, Titane is helmed by Julia Ducournau who won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year for the film. It stars Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, and Garance Marillier in pivotal roles. For indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar, the film is “confrontational but compelling” and as you will watch it, “it will make you squirm.”

All of Us Are Dead: Netflix

Netflix Korea's All of Us Are Dead show.

Netflix’s new South Korean zombie-horror drama is being called the new Squid Game. The 12-episode Korean series has a zombie virus outbreak in a high school. “Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected,” reads the official description of the series. “Paced like a bullet and emotionally resonant when it needs to be, Netflix’s new Korean zombie show makes for an immensely binge-able 12 hours of TV,” indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar wrote in his review of the web series.

The Afterparty: Apple TV Plus

The Afterparty features a murderers' row of talented comic actors.

The comedy-drama by Christopher Miller has a detective, played by Tiffany Haddish, investigating a murder that occurred at a high school reunion party. He interrogates every guest and each guest’s investigation makes for one episode. It also stars Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, Jamie Demetriou, and John Early. As per our critic, the “Apple TV+ show is a fine addition to the new wave of murder mysteries we’re currently witnessing.”

Nightclub Comedian: Netflix

Netflix’s standup special features comedian Aziz Ansari where he talks about living with the pandemic in the last two years instead of taking potshots at the celebrities, that he usually does in his standup specials. Reviewing the show, Rohan Naahar wrote, “Intimate and lowkey, the surprise Netflix standup special continues the star comedian’s dramatic evolution.”

Bro Daddy: Disney Plus Hotstar

Starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj in the lead roles, Bro Daddy revolves around two lovers living in a live-in relationship. The girl gets pregnant and the couple finds it difficult to tell the truth to their families. Billed as a comedy, the film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin. The film doesn’t offer anything that you haven’t watched already. So, you can stream it if you are a hardcore Mohanlal or Prithviraj fan.

