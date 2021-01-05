Kapil Sharma joins hands with Netflix for his next project

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to social media on Tuesday to announce that he will soon be starring in a Netflix project.

Sharing a fun video, Kapil wrote on Twitter, “Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon. this is the auspicious news.” In the video, the comedian can be seen rehearsing his dialogues to make the announcement.

Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon 🤩🥳 this is the auspicious news 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wkdJgOXfrx — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2021

Commenting on his association with Netflix, Kapil Sharma said in a statement, “I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (laughs). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.”

As per sources, the team is still working on the details of the project and there is no clarity whether it will be a series or a one-off special. The details of the project will be announced shortly. There is also no clarity on other cast members or whether Kapil will be joined by his team.

Tomorrow I will share a शुभ समाचार matlab ek “auspicious” news 🙏 https://t.co/7MT78SyS0C — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 4, 2021

Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show is currently airing on Sony TV. The actor-comedian recently also launched a series titled ‘Behind the jokes with Kapil’ on his YouTube channel.