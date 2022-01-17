Kapil Sharma says he was drunk when he proposed to Ginni Chatrath on phone: ‘She was shocked’

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has opened up on his love story with Ginni Chatrath on his Netflix’s stand-up special, I am Not Done Yet. In a new promo shared on Monday, Kapil thanked a brand of alcohol for giving him the courage to propose to Ginni over a phone call. In a one-minute long video, Kapil narrated the story from their student days when they were in the same drama troupe.

Calling Ginni his “favourite among all the actresses,” the comedian revealed that they used to theatre together. “I used to assign work a lot of work to her. She used to call me and report what happened and how much they had rehearsed today,” he revealed.

Later, he added that one day she called him when he was drunk. “I had Officer’s Choice. I lifted the call and asked her, ‘Do you love me?’ She was shocked. She was wondering how did I summon up the courage. I am thankful that I didn’t have toddy else the question would have been something else,” Kapil joked.

Later, Kapil turned to Ginni, who was sitting in the audience, and asked what made her chose him. Ginni had a witty reply, which left Kapil at a loss of words.

Kapil posed the question to Ginni — “You are from a good and well-educated family. What made you love a scooter owner?” In response, she said, “Maine socha paise wale se toh sabhi pyaar karte hai. Iss gareeb ka bhala hi kardun (I thought that everyone loves a rich guy. Let me do some charity for this poor guy).” The response left the audience in splits, including Bharti Singh who sat next to Ginni.

Kapil married Ginni in 2018. The two have a daughter and a son named Anayra and Trishaan.

In one of the earlier promos, Kapil Sharma had also addressed his infamous tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kapil Sharma’s stand-up titled I’m Not Done Yet will also feature his mother and friends from The Kapil Sharma Show. The special show will stream on Netflix from January 28 onwards.