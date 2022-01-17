scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 17, 2022
Must Read

Kapil Sharma says he was drunk when he proposed to Ginni Chatrath on phone: ‘She was shocked’

Ahead of Kapil Sharma's stand-up special, I'm Not Done Yet, Netflix shared a new clip of the show. The comedian reveals how he proposed to wife Ginni Chatrath and her response leaves the audience in splits.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 17, 2022 11:14:05 am
Kapil Sharma with Ginni ChatrathKapil Sharma opened up on how he proposed Ginni Chatrath. (Photo: Netflix)

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has opened up on his love story with Ginni Chatrath on his Netflix’s stand-up special, I am Not Done Yet. In a new promo shared on Monday, Kapil thanked a brand of alcohol for giving him the courage to propose to Ginni over a phone call. In a one-minute long video, Kapil narrated the story from their student days when they were in the same drama troupe.

Calling Ginni his “favourite among all the actresses,” the comedian revealed that they used to theatre together. “I used to assign work a lot of work to her. She used to call me and report what happened and how much they had rehearsed today,” he revealed.

Later, he added that one day she called him when he was drunk. “I had Officer’s Choice. I lifted the call and asked her, ‘Do you love me?’ She was shocked. She was wondering how did I summon up the courage. I am thankful that I didn’t have toddy else the question would have been something else,” Kapil joked.

ALSO READ |Kapil Sharma recalls love story with wife Ginni Chatrath; told her it wouldn’t work out because her car was more expensive than his entire family’s worth

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Later, Kapil turned to Ginni, who was sitting in the audience, and asked what made her chose him. Ginni had a witty reply, which left Kapil at a loss of words.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kapil posed the question to Ginni — “You are from a good and well-educated family. What made you love a scooter owner?” In response, she said, “Maine socha paise wale se toh sabhi pyaar karte hai. Iss gareeb ka bhala hi kardun (I thought that everyone loves a rich guy. Let me do some charity for this poor guy).” The response left the audience in splits, including Bharti Singh who sat next to Ginni.

Kapil married Ginni in 2018. The two have a daughter and a son named Anayra and Trishaan.

In one of the earlier promos, Kapil Sharma had also addressed his infamous tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kapil Sharma’s stand-up titled I’m Not Done Yet will also feature his mother and friends from The Kapil Sharma Show. The special show will stream on Netflix from January 28 onwards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

arjun malaika photo
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s lunch date

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement