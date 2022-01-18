Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra plays drums and says ‘Papa aap bajao’, comedian writes ‘Like father like daughter’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram Tuesday to share an adorable video of his daughter Anayra as she tried to play a drum set. The 2-year-old can be seen hitting the drums with enthusiasm as she then offers the sticks to Kapil and says, “Papa, aap bajao (you play).”

Kapil shared the video with the caption “like father like daughter” with a lovestruck and heart emoji.

Kapil and his wife Ginni welcomed Anayra in 2019. They later welcomed their son Trishaan in 2021.

Kapil is all set to make his debut on Netflix with a stand-up special, I am Not Done Yet. The promos of the same have been all around social media. In one of the promos, Kapil has a candid chat with his wife who participates in the banter while sitting in the audience. Kapil reveals that he initially expressed his love for Ginni when he was drunk. He then asks her what made her love him, even though she came from an affluent family and he came from limited means. Ginni’s quick-witted response left everyone in splits.

In one of the earlier promos, Kapil joked about his infamous tweets where he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that cost him quite a lot of money as he left for the Maldives soon after he was done tweeting.

Kapil Sharma’s stand-up titled I’m Not Done Yet will also feature his mother and friends from The Kapil Sharma Show. The special show will stream on Netflix from January 28 onwards.