Kapil Sharma’s college teacher asks him not to flirt with actresses, red-faced comedian says channel wants him to: ‘My heart is pure’

As Kapil Sharma came out with the Netflix special, I’m Not Done Yet, he interacted with fans in a virtual event. Along with actor Raveena Tandon who called the comedian ‘mast mast cheez’, Kapil’s old drama teacher also joined the event and the duo reminisced about the past.

Kapil Sharma revealed he used to be short on attendance due to his extra curricular activities in college, and also failed in the first year. However, he had won many trophies in dramatics and it was his professor who saved him from repeating his first year. In a virtual fan meet by Netflix on Saturday evening, the makers called in several people from different phases of his life, apart from enthusiastic fans who shared how Kapil left an indelible mark in their lives with his humour and zest for life.

His college professor, who currently resides in Amritsar, spoke about several anecdotes from Kapil’s time as a teenager and his eagerness towards being on stage. She shared how during one of the encounters with a snake in college, Kapil ran in the direction of girls who he thought would save him, instead of his male friends.

She also asked Kapil that it was all fine back then for him as a 17-year-old guy, but now that he’s married with two kids, he should refrain from flirting with the female stars he hosts on The Kapil Sharma Show. She said “achcha nahi lagta”. Kapil, who was left red-faced, shyly said, “The channel asks me to do that. They say if I don’t flirt with the actresses, channel doesn’t get its rating. That’s why I’m compelled to do that. My heart, otherwise is pure.”

Kapil later confesses to his teacher that he along with his bunch of theatre friends had once stolen a liquor bottle from the bar at her home, when they had come to her place for dramatics practice. While the candid revelations left the audience in splits, Kapil was left blushing at most of the stories too.

The fan event was a part of Netflix promoting Kapil Sharma’s latest stand-up show I’m Not Done Yet, which released on the streaming platform last week.