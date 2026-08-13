Kapil Sharma brings IAF officers and Operation Safed Sagar cast together on I-Day. Watch

On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Kapil Sharma will release a special episode of his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedian will mark I-Day with the team of the web series Operation Safed Sagar, along with Air Force veterans and their families. Netflix India shared a trailer for the upcoming episode on Thursday.

The promo featured the star cast of Operation Safed Sagar, including, actors Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi. The series’ team and host Kapil Sharma are seen interacting with Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (Retd.), along with the real-life heroes who inspired the series. The special episode was shot at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi.