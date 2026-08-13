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Kapil Sharma brings IAF officers and Operation Safed Sagar cast together on I-Day. Watch
Indian Air Force officers and the team of the web series Operation Safed Sagar will appear on a special episode of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show.
On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Kapil Sharma will release a special episode of his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedian will mark I-Day with the team of the web series Operation Safed Sagar, along with Air Force veterans and their families. Netflix India shared a trailer for the upcoming episode on Thursday.
The promo featured the star cast of Operation Safed Sagar, including, actors Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi. The series’ team and host Kapil Sharma are seen interacting with Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (Retd.), along with the real-life heroes who inspired the series. The special episode was shot at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi.
The trailer begins with Kapil singing Mohammed Aziz’s patriotic track “Ae Watan Tere Liye.” The laughter riot begins when he interacts with the audience and asks, “Who here isn’t scared of his wife?” The atmosphere lightens as the audience responds and the host follows up with a string of humorous comebacks.
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Check out the latest The Great Indian Kapil Show promo:
Sortie ke baad thodi masti toh banti hi hain 🥳🛩️
Watch The Independence Day Special of The Great Indian Kapil Show, out 15 August, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/bItQvoyCPj
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 13, 2026
Then, Sunil Grover walks in as his popular character, Diamond Raja, taking over the stage with his trademark chaos, quirkiness and humour. Comedian Kiku Sharda also leaves no stone unturned in making the guests laugh. The clip ends with everyone dancing together, followed by Kapil paying a heartfelt tribute to the IAF officers.
About Operation Safed Sagar
The six-episode war drama Operation Safed Sagar , directed by Oni Sen, is based on the Indian Air Force’s historic high-altitude combat operations during the Kargil War in 1999. The web series also stars Manu Rishi Chadha and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.
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