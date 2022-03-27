Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp welcomes Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar as latest contestants

After Chetan Hansraj and Saisha Shinde’s eviction, the makers of Lock Upp are set to welcome two wild card entries in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show. The show will see Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar entering as the wild cards. Zeeshan, an actor by profession, was seen on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. He rose to fame for his role in Kumkum Bhagya. Vinit Kakar is an actor and entrepreneur, who has been seen in several television series. He played the villain in Ziddi Dil Maane Na and a central character in a web crime series, titled Kaun.

Talking about the show, Zeeshan said, “I am really very excited to be a part of ‘Lock Upp’ because the concept is really unique, it’s really different, something like this has never been done before where we will be staying as an inmate in the jail and there will be jailers giving us tasks. So I am really excited to see what the tasks are and I have watched few Prison Break movies, gangster movies so, I will be in my gangster mode. I am really excited, i am really going to see the challenges they throw my way, and I will do my best to overcome all of them.”

#LockUpp hone wala hai wilder with two more wild cards entry! Catch #VinitKakar and #ZeeshanKhan in the badass jail tonight at 10:30 pm. Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/ojOla8HqHO — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) March 27, 2022

Vinit, on the other hand, said, “I am super excited to be a part of this show because I have started my television career with a reality show. This is a much bigger platform than what I have done. It can not get better than Kangana and Ekta R Kapoor’s combination, so I am super excited to get inside the Lock Upp ASAP.”

On Saturday’s episode of Lock Upp, Karan Kundrra evicted Chetan Hansraj from the show. Chetan, who entered the show a week ago, misbehaved with a doctor and hurled abuses at the makers. He was also seen smoking in the general area, which is prohibited. He also poked fun at jailor Karan Kundra by making changes to the rules board. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut evicted Saisha Shinde from her atyachaari jail after she was seen fighting and misbehaving in the house.

Zeeshan and Vinit’s entry comes a few days after Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah entered the show. Lock Upp currently hosts 11 contestants, including Kaaranvir Bohra, Sara Khan, Ali Merchant, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi and others.

The show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.