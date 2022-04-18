Kangana Ranaut turns emotional as Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother drank acid, died while he held her hand: ‘Doctors forced me to let go…’

Munawar Faruqui had an emotional moment in Lock Upp, when he revealed his big secret of how his mother left him. As part of the Judgement Day episode on Sunday, Munawar had to save himself by sharing a secret about his life. When host Kangana Ranaut asked him to tell something about his mother, Munawar shared the story in a choked voice, leaving even other contestants and Kangana emotional.

Munawar Faruqui said, “It was the January of 2007. Sometime around 7 am, my grandmother woke me up and said that something has happened to my mother. We had to take her to the hospital. When I reached there, they were bringing my mother out of the emergency ward. She was screaming and I was holding her hand. There was a moment when doctors talked among themselves and told me to leave her hand. They forced me to do so, I realised my mom had died. I still cannot let that go. I always think things may have been different had I slept with my mom that night, had I reached the hospital earlier. The doctors also told us that my mom had not had anything to eat for eight days. For 22 years of her married life, my mom was not happy. All my life, I saw her being beaten up or saw fights between my parents. ”

He added that her mom had a debt of Rs 3500, and he regrets that they didn’t have money at that point of time. He said he also regrets not sleeping with his mom that night.

He added that they didn’t even reveal to doctors that she had drank acid. “After she was shifted to the civil hospital, my grandmom took me aside and told me that my mother drank acid. I asked her why were we not telling the doctors and she said ‘hum log problem me aa jaenge (we will be in trouble)’. I told my mom’s sister’s daughter, who was a nurse there and she was shocked. It was only then that her treatment began,” he said.

As part of the same round, contestant Ali Mercchant was also asked to reveals a secret. He chose to share that in 2016, he tied the knot for a second time, but the arranged marriage ended last year with a divorce in December.

“The girl whom I married, belongs to a very orthodox family. I began DJing at around the same time and nightlife is a difficult industry for Muslim families to be in. I also did small businesses. She did not want me to be in night life, she wanted me to be in business or an actor,” Ali shared.

He added that soon, his DJing took off well. “It began paying well for me to sustain the family. At times I got opportunity to do concerts and got a few big chances.”

Ali added, “I was like ‘respect what I do’ but she was like ‘what are you even doing?’ She wanted me to quit DJing and be an actor. Some of my friends suggested that we should have a kid but we were not compatible. Our life philosophies did not match.”

Ali was previously married to actor Sara Khan who was a fellow contestant in Lock Upp until he eviction few weeks ago.