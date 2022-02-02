Kangana Ranaut to make digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s web show

Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday took to social media to announce her new web show. The producer in the video hints at launching a reality show but said that ‘dancing and singing’ is not her cup of tea. Assuring that the reality show would have drama, she also addressed the speculation around the anchor. “You will know about it soon. All I can say is that it’s a debut the whole world was waiting for, including me.” As per sources, it’s Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut who will be taking charge of Ekta’s new show, that’s based on the format of international show ‘Temptation Island’. The actor had even confirmed the news yesterday on her Instagram but quickly deleted it.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the makers have planned a grand launch of the show on February 3. Kangana, who is making her digital debut, will be seen in an interesting avatar. “The format has youngsters being locked in a secluded island and given various tasks. Apart from being the host, Kangana will also act as the judge or police, who will give them the task. She will be the only connection for them,” the source added. The show will air on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

In her video, Ekta also hinted at the same as she said that the show will have a little bit of policing, adding that “it’s time to do something new on the digital space”. The producer went on to say that the non-fiction show will create a lot of ripples.

"TOM WILL REVEAL NAME OF D SHOW N D STAR HELMING IT ! Till then guess badass khel ……"

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut resumed work on maiden project as a producer — Tiku Weds Sheru last month. The Tanu Weds Manu actor took to her Instagram stories to share a series of BTS pictures from the set. In one of the photos, Kangana wrote, “Nice to be back on the set after latest virus break out disruption.”