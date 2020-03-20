Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga is now streaming on this OTT platform

Panga hit screens on January 24. Panga hit screens on January 24.

Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, is now available on OTT platform Hotstar. The film hit screens on January 24.

The sports drama, which is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, also features Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. The film focuses on the life of a former Indian Kabaddi player, who defies society’s expectations from middle-aged woman, to make a comeback.

Panga opened to positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Panga gives us an array of wonderful women walking the talk. Ranaut has the courage to go plain-faced, minus pancake: her sure-footedness right through the film, on and off the mat, is spot-on. Chadha, armed with a bouncy pony-tail and buoyant back-chat, is a lot of fun, as is Neena Gupta’s bracing mother.”

She added, “The two current kabaddi players, whom Jaya spends time with, in the second half, both leave a mark. And it’s nice that Jaya is made to work hard for her climactic triumph; the victory is then even sweeter.”

