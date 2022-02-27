Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut wants to give ‘saza-e-maut’ to Munawar Faruqui, comedian says ‘don’t threaten me’

Ahead of its premiere, the makers of Lock Upp have released a video that shows comedian Munawar Faruqui in conversation with Kangana Ranaut, the host of the Ekta Kapoor show. The clip starts with Kangana asking Munawar if he agreed to do the show to bother her. She quickly quips that she was joking. ‘Mazaak kar rahi hu yaar. Hum bhi toh joke maar sakte hai na. (I was just joking. We can also joke right?),” Kangana says in the video. In response, Munawar gives a cold response, “It wasn’t funny.”

The premiere episode will also host a panel of journalists who will question the contestants on their intention to participate in the reality show. In response to one such question, Munawar is heard making a statement that “artists have never been able to bring revolution.” “Mujhe comedy se kuch change nahi karna hai. Kalakaar kranti nahi laa paaya aaj tak?” Munawar said, which seemed to have offended Kangana. “Arre,” Kangana said pointing at herself and hinting that she has brought change in the industry. She continued. “Agar yahaan saja-e-maut hoti toh shayad inko dedi jaati.” Kangana’s statement received a fitting response from Munawar as he replied, “mereko dhamkiyaan mat do (Don not threaten me).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

In another promo, Poonam Pandey defends herself on the charge of creating adult content. When questioned by Kangana about sharing risque photos, she says she has not broken ant rule.

Agar entertaining hona is controversial, toh #LockUpp is going to be the most controversial!

Hear it from @iPoonampandey herself.#LockUpp streaming tonight at 10pm, FREE. Register for the @LockuppGame going live at 10pm too! pic.twitter.com/IXve0ow7CI — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) February 27, 2022

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Munawar said that via Lock Upp, the audience will get to know him. “Honestly, there are fans who follow you, and there are people who hate you for no reason. Then, there are some who don’t really know you. This show is not just about me as people may tune in for the host and the other contestants. However, they will also get to know me. I have always been a real person and I think with this show, you will see my unfiltered personality,” he said.

MORE TO READ | Lock Upp: When and where to watch the Kangana Ranaut show

The ALTBalaji-MX Player show will see Kangana Ranaut as the host while 16 ‘controversial celebrities’ will fight for survival in what is being described by makers as a ‘badass jail’. The show will go on for 72 days.