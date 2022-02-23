Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey confirmed as third contestant

The name of the third contestant of Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp is out; it’s model and actor Poonam Pandey. Pandey is primarily known for making news for being bold. In the clip too, we see that she is being held up for being ‘too hot.’

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared the 30-second promo featuring Pandey in which she is seen being provocative at first, but then turns angry when she discovers she has been ‘arrested.’ The board that she holds up in the end of the clip displays her reason for being behind the bars: ‘Hot and Extremely Bothered.’ The soap queen shared the said promo with a caption that read, “Hot ke chakkar mein ho gayi Poonam Pandey caught! #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.”

The first two contestants of Lock Upp are actor Nisha Rawal and comedian Munawar Faruqui. Apart from these three, 13 more contestants will also be locked up for a total of 72 days, where the audience will get to see them battle for basic amenities and the coveted trophy.

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Munawar had revealed that it was never his intention to be controversial. The comedian had made headlines for all the wrong reasons, and had even ended up spending a month in jail for allegedly insulting Hindu sentiments during one of his stand-up sessions. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong in being controversial. It only means that people did not hear your side of the story, or maybe you were taken out of context. I never wanted to be a part of controversies. I never went and told the media my statement to cause some bawaal (commotion). The part of my video that had hurt people, I removed it immediately. It was the public that played it around for a year and made it news. I never wanted to be controversial, they made me so. I was happy doing comedy and celebrating my 100 million numbers,” Munawar had said.

Lock Upp will begin airing from February 27 onwards on ALTBalaji and MX Player.