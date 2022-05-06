Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp: Everything we know so far about the grand finale; prize money, where to watch, performances

In a little more than 24 hours, the first season of Lock Upp will get its winner. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the reality show streams on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer. Following the captive format, the show put celebrity contestants to test as they fought even for bare necessities in a jail set-up. The 70-day series was produced by Ekta Kapoor and will air its grand finale on Saturday.

Finalists:

While Lock Upp kicked off with 20 contestants, the six finalists are Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah.

Evicted contestants:

The contestants who were evicted during the course of the season are Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma and Chetan Hansraj.

Prize money:

While the makers are yet to reveal the prize money, sources share that it can be anywhere between Rs 5-25 lakh. Apart from the trophy, the winner may also get other sponsored goodies as well.

What to expect in the Lock Upp finale:

All this while, we have seen the ‘kaidis’ in their jail uniform but now, in the finale, they are all set to present their stylish avatars. Not only will they be dressed for the occasion, they could even perform dance numbers during the finale. Host Kangana Ranaut and jailor Karan Kundrra will also hit the stage with their acts. An array of guests will also join the team for the finale.

Who can win Lock Upp:

While fans remain divided, the top three names doing rounds on social media are Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Munawar Faruqui. Shivam Sharma and Azma Fallah have their share of fans but given that they weren’t extraordinary on the show, their chances seem quite bleak. As for Prince Narula, he is the most popular among all, but he was sent in as the ‘troublemaker’ and not as a proper contestant, so fans believe he will remove himself from contention before the finale.

Kangana Ranaut’s favourite:

Even though Kangana Ranaut has been quite an unbiased host, her fondness for Payal sometimes comes through. Unlike what many expected, she has been quite cordial with Munawar, even though the two do indulge in some banter. However, Shivam and Azma won Kangana’s heart with their genuineness, humour and sincerity towards the game.

The grand finale of Lock Upp will stream on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer tomorrow at 10:30 pm.