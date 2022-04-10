scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Kangana Ranaut is in tears as Mandana Karimi reveals she was in a secret relationship with a director, got pregnant: ‘When it happened…’

Lock Upp: Apart from Mandana Karimi, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde and Shivam Sharma will fight for their place in the Kangana Ranaut hosted show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 10, 2022 7:29:32 pm
lock up kangana ranautLock Upp is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. (Photo: ALTBalaji/Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has been making all sort of noise ever since it started streaming. From controversial statements to highest views on an OTT platform, the Ekta Kapoor series has grabbed headlines, and how. On Sunday, Lock Upp became a point of discussion yet again. During the Judgement Day, which sees Kangana taking over the show as the host, the least-voted contestants – Mandana Karimi, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde and Shivam Sharma – were asked to reveal their deepest, darkest secret in order to keep themselves safe from eviction this week.

While Payal, Saisha and Shivam failed to hit the buzzer, Mandana got the chance to reveal her secret, which moved everyone, including Kangana, to tears. Mandana spoke about her secret relationship with an ace director. She didn’t reveal the name of the filmmaker but spoke about what unfolded while she was in a relationship with him.

Mandana revealed that the secret relationship happened after her separation from her ex-husband Gaurav Gupta. “The time that I was struggling with my whole situation…my separation, I did have a secret relationship. My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women’s rights. He’s an idol to many people. We planned a pregnancy…and when it happened, he…” the actor revealed as she broke down.

The reveal moved everyone in tears. Even Kangana is seen teary-eyed in the promo of the episode. “It just destroyed so much for me,” she concluded. The promo shows that Payal was supposed to talk about rehab, while Saisha was supposed to reveal about a designer.

Lock upp also hosts Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Vineet, Zeeshan Khan and Kaaranvir Bohra among others as the contestant. The show streams on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji.

