Kangana Ranaut releases first poster of Lock Upp, here’s the list of celebs who are likely to get locked in her jail

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut with Lock Upp. The reality show will see 16 celebrities getting ‘jailed’ for a period of 72 days, with Kangana pulling the strings. The one-of-a-kind show will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player starting February 27. Ahead of the launch, Kangana released the first poster of the show, where she brings to fore her ‘boss lady’ style.

Dressed in a golden shimmery suit, Kangana is treating one of the prisoners as her foot stool. The person sits bowed down in front of her, and is in handcuffs. They are surrounded by cops. A prison setup forms the backdrop.

“Mere saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel! Teaser out tomorrow. #LockUpp streaming free from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer @ektarkapoor,” she captioned the post. Producer Ekta Kapoor replied to the post with a number of heart emojis.

As per the makers, Lock Upp promises to be an engaging captive reality show that will keep one glued to their seat. With Kangana as the host, contestants will go through compelling tasks and dramatic situations as they fight to survive the jail. Calling it the ‘biggest reality show’, at the launch, makers had also promised that the show will be quite a controversial one.

Coming to contestants, sources say that Ekta Kapoor is yet to approve the final list of celebs who will be locked inside the jail. However, actors like Aditya Singh Rajput, Anushka Sen are said to be confirmed, while Sushmita Sen’s former boyfriend Rohman Shawl may also come on board. Other names like Poonam Pandey, Harsh Beniwal, Urfi Javed, Manav Gohil, author Om Swami, Baseer Ali, Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal are also doing the rounds in the media.

While the first teaser of the show would release tomorrow, the trailer will be launched on February 15 in Delhi. The show, helmed by Endemol Shine India, will stream 24X7 on the platforms and the audience will also get a chance to award and punish contestants. Host Kangana Ranaut will also have a major say in who stays or gets eliminated from the show.