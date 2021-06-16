scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Kaneez Surka tests positive for Covid-19, says ‘don’t take open ups for granted’

Kaneez Surka cautioned her followers not to take the easing of Covid-19 restrictions lightly.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 16, 2021 6:52:57 pm
kaneez surkaKaneez Surka tests positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Kaneez Surka/Instagram)

Stand up comic Kaneez Surka on Wednesday took to Instagram to share that she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently isolating at her home in Cape Town, South Africa. The comedienne added that she hasn’t experienced any “hectic” symptoms.

“So, unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. I am isolating in a separate area in my house in Cape Town. I am not experiencing any hectic symptoms so I am good. If you have come in contact with me this week, please get yourself tested. Lots of love,” Kaneez wrote over a photo of herself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaneez Surka (@kaneezsurka)

In the photo’s caption, Kaneez Surka cautioned her followers not to take the easing of restrictions lightly as Covid-19 “waves will keep coming.” “Please stay safe. South Africa is in its third wave and these waves will keep coming, please don’t take the open ups for granted,” read Kaneez’s caption.

India recorded 62,224 new Covid-19 cases and 2,542 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s overall caseload rose to 2.96 crore, while the death toll surged to 3.62 lakh.

