Kanan Gill gets first Netflix original comedy special

Stand-up artiste and actor Kanan Gill has got his first-ever Netflix original comedy special.

Titled Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill, the special will premiere on Netflix on April 24.

The comedian said the show is about rediscovering the goals he had set for himself when he was younger.

It’s about how I thought my life would be, how it turned out to be and how I feel about it. The process of writing is spending long periods of time with nothing but ideas. Each line has been agonised over and told to thousands of people around the world before being recorded, Kanan said in a statement.

In the special, he will share his views on Indians and small/big talks, brushes up on the different formats of letters and discusses achievable goals his younger self set for him.

Kanan is the latest Indian stand-up artiste to have a special on Netflix after Vir Das, Aditi Mittal and Amit Tandon.

