The Family Man 2 actor Abhay Verma filled with gratitude as show gets lauded by the audience: ‘My shoulders feel heavy’

The entire team of Amazon Prime Video’s latest offering The Family Man Season 2 is elated with the audience’s response to the show. The nine-episode series is being lauded for its tout script and brilliant cast. Actor Abhay Verma, who essays the role of Kalyan, a brainwashed youth forced to kidnap Srikant Tiwari’s daughter Dhriti, is also filled with “love and gratitude these days”.

Abhay shared a video on social media thanking the creators, Raj and DK, for believing in him and the audience for showering his character with love.

In a lovely video message on Instagram, Abhay says, “Thank you Raj and DK sir and my director Suparn for allowing me with this opportunity to be a part of this wonderful family of The Family Man. I also want to thank every member of this show who made it look like what it looks like.”

Expressing his gratitude towards the audience who endured his character of Kalyan/Salman, the actor adds, “The love, respect and affection you have shown towards Salman/Kalyan is amazing. My shoulders feel heavy but I take this responsibility with my head up. I shall try my level best to entertain you guys in whatever way I can.”

Before starring in The Family Man 2, Abhay Verma played small roles in web shows like Little Things (Netflix) and Marzi (Voot Select). He has also been a part of several TVCs including Alia Bhatt’s latest ad for a biscuit brand.

In 2019, Abhay grabbed attention with his film Mann Bairagi, where he essays the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar.