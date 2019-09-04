Bhram trailer: Kalki Koechlin’s series looks sufficiently spooky

The trailer of Kalki Koechlin and Sanjay Suri’s ZEE5 series Bhram is out and it looks sufficiently spooky. The trailer establishes Kalki’s character Alisha as someone who seems to be hallucinating about a girl. But the million-dollar question is ‘Is she really hallucinating or is there something concrete behind her visions?’

The show also features television star Eijaz Khan and Bhoomika Chawla in significant parts. By the looks of it, Bhoomika plays Kalki’s sister in the eight-part series.

Bhram revolves around Kalki’s character who is a novelist suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

In an earlier statement, Kalki had shared her excitement about being a part of the psychological thriller.

“Bhram is an intriguing story and the character I essay is really complex. I heard the script and then kept thinking about it for days. It is almost frightening how the human mind works,” the actor had said.

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, who is helming Bhram, added, “Bhram is a thriller where the story revolves around a novelist who suffers from PTSD. It is a tight script, beautifully nuanced and I hope we are able to translate this on screen. Kalki is a powerful actor and it is amazing how she intently listens and pays attention to every small detail.”

Bhram will start streaming from September 18 on ZEE5.