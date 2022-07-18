scorecardresearch
Kajol announces her web series debut, watch teaser

Kajol is all set to make her long-form digital debut with a web show on Disney+Hotstar.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 18, 2022 1:44:11 pm
kajolKajol's web show will stream on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. (Photo: Disney+Hotstar/ Instagram)

Bollywood star Kajol and Disney+ Hotstar are joining hands for her maiden web series, the streamer announced on Monday. The makers made the announcement of Kajol’s debut with a teaser.

The project on the streaming platform will mark Kajol’s foray into long-form content. The show’s teaser referenced Kajol’s film with Shah Rukh Khan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s famous ‘palat scene’. “Debut of a Star on #DisneyPlusHotstar,” wrote the makers.

Also read |Kajol says OTT has brought out ‘fabulous’ actors: ‘People are becoming stars despite not having a 24-inch waist and 36-inch chest’

Sharing the teaser of Kajol’s show, the makers wrote, “Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge. Can you guess what we’re up to? 🤩”.  The makers claim that the fans will see Kajol’s ‘all-new avatar’ in the upcoming Hotstar Specials.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Sharing her excitement, Kajol said in a statement, “Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it’s a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”

While more information about Kajol’s show is still under wraps, the web series is said to be directed by The Family Man 2 fame Suparn Varma.

A report by Peeping Moon shared some details about Kajol’s role in this web show. Kajol has reportedly signed this project as a female lead and will play the role of a mother and wife ‘who needs to start her career for the sake of her family’.

A source shared with the publication, “Kajol will play the role of a new-age mom for one more time, however, this show has a lot more to it than meets the eye. It’s an intense drama with crime, politics, and family all thrown in to make it an engaging watch. It’s a high-concept storyline and has been planned as a multi-season show.”

Kajol made her debut on OTT with her Netflix film Tribhanga. The film also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in lead roles along with Kajol. Kajol was recently in the headlines as she got an invitation to join the Academy Awards Jury.

