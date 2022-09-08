Kajol to star in the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife on Disney Plus Hotstar. Watch announcement video

Kajol is all set to play the lead role in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming show The Good Wife. The show is an adaptation of the American television series which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

A 30-second announcement video of the show was released on Thursday where Kajol confidently walks into a courtroom and asks “Shuru karein?” The show’s tagline reads, “Pyaar. Kanoon. Dhokha.” This is Kajol’s first show on an OTT platform. The actor had previously starred in the Netflix release Tribhanga, which starred her alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, and was directed by Renuka Shahane.

In an earlier statement, Kajol said, “Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing. And, after following cool shows like Rudra and Aarya, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”

The Good Wife started airing in the US in 2009 and went on for seven seasons. The show followed a woman named Alicia Florrick whose politician husband gets caught in a sex scandal while she has to stand by him, whilst also restarting her career as a lawyer. The legal drama had an overarching storyline but also had cases it solved on an episodic basis.

Apart from this series, Kajol is also set to star in Revathi’s next titled Salaam Venky. Ahana Kumra and Vishal Jethwa also star in the film. The actor-director duo recently visited Lalbaughcha Raja pandal in Mumbai during Ganpati festivities.