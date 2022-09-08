scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Kajol to star in the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife on Disney Plus Hotstar. Watch announcement video

Kajol begins filming for her debut OTT series The Good Wife. The show has her playing a lawyer.

kajol the good wifeKajol to star in The Good Wife on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kajol is all set to play the lead role in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming show The Good Wife. The show is an adaptation of the American television series which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

A 30-second announcement video of the show was released on Thursday where Kajol confidently walks into a courtroom and asks “Shuru karein?” The show’s tagline reads, “Pyaar. Kanoon. Dhokha.” This is Kajol’s first show on an OTT platform. The actor had previously starred in the Netflix release Tribhanga, which starred her alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, and was directed by Renuka Shahane.

In an earlier statement, Kajol said, “Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing. And, after following cool shows like Rudra and Aarya, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”

The Good Wife started airing in the US in 2009 and went on for seven seasons. The show followed a woman named Alicia Florrick whose politician husband gets caught in a sex scandal while she has to stand by him, whilst also restarting her career as a lawyer. The legal drama had an overarching storyline but also had cases it solved on an episodic basis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...

Apart from this series, Kajol is also set to star in Revathi’s next titled Salaam Venky. Ahana Kumra and Vishal Jethwa also star in the film. The actor-director duo recently visited Lalbaughcha Raja pandal in Mumbai during Ganpati festivities.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 03:24:58 pm
Next Story

Minister assures IT sector of end to Bengaluru monsoon woes by next season

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Three things that left me impressed the most
Apple event

Three things that left me impressed the most

EPS reaches AIADMK headquarters, says cadres won’t forgive ‘chameleon’ OPS

EPS reaches AIADMK headquarters, says cadres won’t forgive ‘chameleon’ OPS

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Premium
Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

shahid mira phtoos
Step inside Mira Rajput’s birthday bash: Shahid Kapoor makes it a night to remember
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement