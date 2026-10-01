Kajal Raghwani opens up about abusive relationship: ‘I cannot trust anyone now’

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani is currently seen as a contestant on Rise and Fall Season 2. In a recent episode, Kajal opened up about being in an abusive relationship during a conversation with Anish Bhagat. She also shared how the experience has left her struggling to trust people.

Talking about the abusive relationship on Rise and Fall 2, Kajal shared, “I have been beaten a lot by the guy I loved. I have not named him yet, and won’t do it. People have judged who he is, so I don’t need to tell them. Mujhe patak patak maara gaya hai. He would throw me on the floor and kick me. My scalp is weakened now because when I was lying on the floor, this guy would hold me by my hair and pull it. He pulled my hair so badly that it broke and fell in my hands. After he was done abusing me, when I touched my hair, I was shivering because the hair came out in my hand. (cries) The physical hurt didn’t affect me much, but when my hair broke, it affected me. Now, I cannot trust anyone. I have faced a lot in my life.”

Also Read: ‘Don’t evict Siwet Tomar’: Shehzad Poonawalla on Rise and Fall 2 after physical fight

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

This is not the first time Kajal has opened up about experiencing abuse. In August this year, while speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on Bhojpuri Bawaal, she recalled her traumatic childhood and also spoke about facing physical abuse in her relationships. She said, “When my father left us, it was the hardest moment of my life. I was 16. My father troubled my mother a lot and used to beat her. I don’t know why he changed, started drinking, and things got spoiled. I feel if I was successful back then, I could have saved my mother from all that. Once, my mother was massaging his legs, he kicked her so hard that she hit the wall. I was forced to start my career. My father wanted me to be a TV actress, and then we faced a financial crisis. I tried to fix things, begged him to come back, but he didn’t. I know that my mother was not at fault.”

“I don’t like to see my relations getting messed up. I have faced a lot of abuse here, and that wouldn’t have happened had he been around. I would have been saved from the abuse. I have been beaten without fault. I have faced physical abuse in relationships. It has happened a lot of times. I never wanted to share this as I am their only breadwinner. Once, after he beat me, he threatened to destroy my family. I got very scared. I have seen these things happen and started shooting the next day. I knew no one would support me if I exposed him, so I only focused on work,” the actress added.

On her relationship with Keshari Lal Yadav

Kajal Raghwani has previously opened up about her troubled relationships, including her reported five-year relationship with Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav and another relationship in which she alleged that she faced physical abuse. Talking about dating a married man, Kajal had shared on Bhojpuri Bawaal, “Due to my family issues, I craved a father figure. He tarted caring for me, so I felt he was the one. But there was a different story going on in front of me. He wasn’t getting along with his family. He didn’t love his wife, his kids loved his money, and no one loved him. He shared all this with me, and I got emotional and fell in love with him. I knew he was married, and I was the other woman.”

Kajal further revealed that she had faced physical abuse in another relationship, clarifying that Khesari was not the person she was referring to. “The physical abuse was inflicted by someone else. He had only slapped me once after I slit my throat for him. He accused me of cheating him, so I thought to end my life. The other guy was also a hero. When he hit me, I slapped him back, and he started beating me severely, threw me on the floor, and pulled my hair. He later warned me that if I took any action against him, he would ruin things for me. I got very scared at that time.”

Story continues below this ad

Kajal Raghwani had accused Keshari Lal Yadav of making false promises of marriage. She also claimed that she lost out on several projects after her breakup with the Bhojpuri star.

Disclaimer: This article discusses sensitive themes of past trauma and abuse, and is shared for informational purposes. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or relationship abuse, please consider reaching out to professional support or a confidential helpline.