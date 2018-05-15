Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Niti Taylor: I feel responsible towards my fans

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan makes a comeback with third season. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan makes a comeback with third season.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is back with the love tale of Manik and Nandini. Fans are looking forward to see Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor burn the screen once again with their sizzling chemistry in the show which will stream on Voot. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Niti shared that she is as excited as the fans about this sequel. Talking about what’s new this time, she said, “There would be lots of love, romance and a lot of fun. Viewers will be in for a treat with this new season.”

Talking about the new team, the pretty actor stated, “Every moment with the new cast was amazing. It was a young and fresh team and we really had a gala time shooting together.”

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was one of the most popular youth shows on television and when asked if the reach would decrease with season three being on a digital platform, Niti said, “Even the earlier seasons were more popular on web, so it’s only an advantage for us. Today, the young audience is always on the run and digital medium has made it easier for them to watch their favourite shows when they want to.”

While things were not so cordial between her and Parth, they seemed to now share a great camaraderie with each other as seen through their posts on social media. Niti remarked, “See, we both are really young and such things do happen when you work together. But unlike what was rumoured to be there was never a big issue between us. After a break, when we got back together, we chose to focus on work than what happened in past.”

When asked if she has any other TV projects, she said, “I have just wrapped up Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, so nothing as of now.” Since the actor has done films down south, we asked if she plans to venture into Bollywood, she said, “Not at this moment. I have so many people telling me that I should do films but trust me I don’t want to. I am happy in the space I am at the moment.”

With an immense fan following on social media, Niti shared how she feels responsible towards her fans and wants to share positivity among them. “As fans look up to us, I feel I should be able to help them in every way I can. I make it a point to talk about matters like body shaming, bullying, heartbreaks etc so that they know they are not alone and have my support always. I would feel blessed if I am able to add some goodness in even one life.”

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3 launched on May 15. It also stars Kishwer Merchantt, Charlie Chauhan, Pranay Pachauri, Barkha Singh and Meherzan Mazda.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd