Kailash Kher: Good singers are not getting a chance in Bollywood

Powerhouse performer and singer Kailash Kher will be seen next in a musical web series called Lockdown, a concept produced by rapper Badshah. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Kailash talks about the ZEE5 original and Bollywood music.

Q. The concept of the show is about recreating iconic tracks. So far, you have only sung originals. How do you think this is going to turn out?

Many assume recreation to be remix but that is not true. In this show, we will be giving a new dimension to our own songs. In India, the understanding of the word ‘recreation’ is very wrong. I have sung Baahubali track in collaboration with YouTube sensation Raja Kumari. She will add her elements to the song and make the number entirely different. So, for music lovers, this show is going to be a treat.

Q. Do you think it is right to take credit for a recreated song?

Art cannot be justified. It is a natural process. I would, as a listener, compare the original and the new version and take my call on it. Music or art, it depends on our choices, our taste. The taste in music is changing. People are giving chance to independent music while many are still stuck on Bollywood music. So, Lockdown is a nice attempt to bring the two worlds together and create something like never before.

Q. You are paired with Raja Kumari, a YouTube sensation. How was your first interaction?

I did not know about Raja Kumari till the time I met her. When we met, I got to know that she is a YouTube sensation. I was curious to know about her. When I heard her on YouTube, I realised how the world of music is evolving and being accepted. It was so much fun to collaborate with her.

Q. Would you like to try rapping? Maybe learn from Badshah?

Haha, why not. Rap was difficult for me to understand because of the speed. But let me tell you, rap is not new to our culture. In Indian history, rap was known as Katha Gaan. People would narrate a story by orating it in a rhythm, a tempo. Now, it got evolved. But just because it has been given a westernised term, it has become ‘cool’ for the audience.

Q. It is said a good song needs time and patience. With the 24 hours deadline, how was it making a song?

I thought these guys must be joking about making two songs within 24 hours. But the team was so good! When we finally started work on it, I started enjoying. Now, we want to see if the audience likes the concept or not.

Q. While you have been absent in Bollywood, South industry has been showering love on you. Why do you think this is the case?

See, there is a change in Bollywood too. They are focusing on remixes. Bollywood is losing music. It has just become a business. Now, because of this change, musicians or singers have nothing to do. So, it is not that I am absent from the industry, good singers are not getting a chance anyway. Music in Bollywood is now all about commercialisation. They want to bank on existing music only, which I do not support. According to me, Bollywood is known for its music but now…

Q. With YouTube and other mediums lending support to independent music, what changes have you noticed?

I am happy about the change. I think they will add to the music world which is dying. This new beginning is a beautiful sign for music and musicians.

Apart from Kailash Kher and Raja Kumari, the show features duos such as Badshah-Jonita Gandhi, Harrdy Sandhu-Neha Bhasin, Raftaar-Thaikkudam Bridge, Monali Thakur-Mickey Singh, Benny Dayal-Bryden & Parth and Shirley Setia-Sachin & Jigar amongst others.

The show is currently streaming on ZEE5.

