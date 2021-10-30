Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s young Poo, Malvika Raaj, is all set to debut as an adult. Here’s how she looks now

Malvika Raaj, who was seen as young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is all set to feature in ZEE5’s upcoming film Squad. This is her first Hindi film after the 2001 release. Earlier, she has featured in a couple of singles and a Telugu film Jayadev.

In an interview she did a couple of years ago, the actor revealed why she disappeared from the silver screen after the release of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. She played the role of young Kareena Kapoor in the film. “After ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, since I was a very young and a naughty child…. My dad did not want me to pursue acting anymore as it would have distracted me from studies. Even as a child actor, I got many proposals to work, but my dad did not allow me,” she told IANS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

When asked if her father is okay with her choosing the field of acting, she replied, “He is okay with it, he just wanted me to have my degree and then pursue my acting work.”

The actor-model shared the first glimpse Squad on Instagram. The poster shows Malvika in a commando avatar while the film is headlined by Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing Denzongpa. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Malvika wrote, “Is Baar Ladayi desh ke liye nahi, Desh ki beti ke liye hai. (This time, the fight is not for the country but for its daughter.” She also informed that the trailer of the film will drop on Monday.

Here’s how Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s little Pooja aka Poo looks now

Renzing received warm wishes from Mohit Marwah, Amyra Dastur, Sonali Raut and others for his film, which marks his debut. Abhishek Bachchan wished the actor all the best and tagged him as a “baby giant.” “Dheng Chung!!!! All the best baby giant,” Abhishek’s commented on his Instagram account.

Squad also stars Pooja Batra. Sharing the same poster, the actor wrote, “Beyond Excited to announce my new movie SQUAD.” As soon as she shared the poster, her friends and family members dropped comments. Pooja’s husband and actor Nawab Shah wrote, “Congrats love ❤️. Wishing you and the film super success.”

Directed and written by Nilesh Sahay, Squad will stream on ZEE5.