Kaaranvir Bohra says he is drowning in debt: ‘Someone in my place would have committed suicide’

In the last episode of Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp, actor Kaaranvir Bohra opened up about his financial troubles, sharing that he is drowning in debt. He also mentioned that there are several cases against him and if it was someone else, they would have already committed suicide.

While talking to co-inmates Saisha Shinde, Sara Khan and Babita Phogat, Kaaranvir mentioned that the last seven years has been tough for him. “I am down in the worst debt of my life. Matlab main dhas chuka hoon, waisa waala ke sir bhi bahar nahi mera (I am drowning in debt completely, even with my head inside),” he shared.

He added, “I have at least three-four cases on me for not paying money back. From 2015 to now, whatever work I take up is only to return the money or pay back my debts. I feel so sorry for myself and for my family. What am I giving them?”

Turning all emotional, the Naagin actor concluded, “Agar meri jagah koi aur hota toh he would have committed suicide. If it would have not been for Teejay (his wife), mom, dad and my kids, I don’t know what I would have done. For me, this show is a lifeline.”

Earlier in a chat with indianexpress.com, Kaaranvir Bohra had spoken about staying away from his family while participating in reality shows. “It’s emotionally very tough but I keep telling myself that this is for their future. I have four women to take care of and I will do everything in my capacity to do that. I also believe a lot in woman power, and this show with Ekta and Kangana at the helm is just too special. And whenever I feel low about leaving behind my family, I think of the soldiers who spend months on the battleground. I know I will come back in a couple of months but they even risk their lives. That motivation keeps me going,” he shared.

While Kaaranvir has been entertaining fans, he was recently under the scanner when Anjali Arora revealed that he had asked her to fake a crush on him. The Instagram star said that she was disgusted by his suggestion but the actor mentioned that she had said yes, knowing that such connections are needed to survive the game.