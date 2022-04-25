Kaaranvir Bohra questions Anjali Arora for saying I love you to Munawar Faruqui on Lock Upp: ‘Feel sorry for her boyfriend’

Last week in a shocking twist, Kaaranvir Bohra was evicted from Lock Upp. The actor shared that he was highly disappointed by the eviction but now realises it happened for the good. In an exclusive chat with indianexpres.com, Bohra said, “I felt it was an unfair eviction, but eventually it is the decision of the makers. However, leaving aside the votes, I am so happy to have gained so much love from people. The person that I became and the stands that I took made me a better version of myself.”

As he was walking out of the jail, Bohra was seen asking what else he should have done to stay on the reality show. Now that he has watched the show as an outsider and reflected on the requirements, the actor shared, “Right now, what’s working are violence, abusive language, backstabbing each other and hitting below the belt. I will never do that, even if it was to win an Oscar. My game was not weak and I was contributing to the show. However, if that’s what it takes to be on the show, I am happy to be out.”

While Kaaranvir Bohra had entered the show with big hopes, he shared that the experience has not made him cynical. Bohra said that while he may not have won the title, he was “paid handsomely and earned a lot of love”. The Naagin 2 actor also added that reality shows somehow work better for people who have nothing to lose. “These young people can cross all limits because they do not have to worry about their image. They can do anything to stay in the game. But it doesn’t work for me, I cannot stoop that low.”

Sharing the highlights and lows of his Lock Upp journey, the actor said that the bonds forged on the show will always remain special. “When I was evicted the first time, Munawar, Payal, Shivam cried and I could feel their genuine pain. It’s not easy to find such connections on a show,” he shared. Bohra added that his low would be not supporting Payal Rohatgi when Anjali Arora attacked her.

Opening up about his bond with Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra shared they always knew they would eventually have to go against each other. “We always considered each other as strong competition and knew we will fight each other in the finale. We had promised that we will always maintain dignity and not stoop low. I kept my part of the promise but when he went after my profession, I was aghast. I had always stood by him, even during the revelation about his family. But he did not keep his word and continued to make fun of my work. That was quite hypocritical.”

As for Anjali Arora, the actor shared that she has got the ‘lamest game’. “Without Munawar, she is nothing. Even when she tried to outdo him, she got scared and started crying. If one has to play, they need to do it openly. She is not even in my top five,” he said. Bohra added that he now feels silly to have even thought about planning a game with Arora. As readers would know, Arora had revealed that the actor had asked her to act like she is in love with him so that they can go ahead in the game.

“I didn’t know she would steal my script and make the same play with Munawar. I didn’t even know she had a boyfriend. I thought she is a new kid on the block and we could do something interesting. She said okay and then waited 15 days, before finding a better prospect in Munawar. She has gone ahead and said I love you to him. I feel sorry for her boyfriend who has to watch all this,” he added.

On a concluding note, Kaaranvir Bohra addressed the controversy surrounding himself and Mandana Karimi. On the show, Zeeshan Khan shared how Karimi had spoken about being uncomfortable around Bohra during a script reading session. When confronted, Karimi had denied the same and went on to accuse Bohra’s wife Teejay of creating a publicity stunt. Shocked by Karimi’s words, the actor said that he is yet to see the clip but feels sad that she would get Teejay involved. “I feel sad that we gave her so much love and respect. I am still not blaming her but there are people who have told me that they have seen her say those words. Naturally, any partner will get upset and react. How can she even call that publicity stunt,” he said.

While Bohra did not reveal his pick for Lock Upp winner, he said Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma and Azma Fallah continue to be his top 3.