Kaaranvir Bohra: Munawar Faruqui will go till the finale but won’t win Lock Upp

In a shocking twist, Kaaranvir Bohra was again evicted from Lock Upp on Sunday. The popular actor received the least votes compared to Payal Rohatgi and Ali Merchant, ending his journey on the show. Post his exit from the Kangana Ranaut show, Kaaranvir had a short live chat with fans on his Instagram page. Sharing that while he was disappointed initially, he feels he couldn’t take the ugliness anymore in the game. The actor mentioned that he wants to now take a long break and travel. “I am so glad that I am out. I enjoyed the show but the game will only get dirtier now. I could not take it longer.”

When a fan asked who will he support in the game, Kaaranvir named Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah and Shivam Sharma. Stating that Munawar Faruqui will go till the finale but eventually not win. “A hero or a winner has to be on the field. They cannot play the game behind someone’s back. Payal, on the other hand, is so bindaas, and goes all out. She doesn’t stop and is so fearless. She just needs to take a control of her emotions.” He further spoke about Shivam, with whom he shared a warm bond.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor lists her top 5 contestants from Lock Upp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaaranvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

As per the live feed, Anjali Arora betrayed bestie Munawar Faruqui in the ticket to finale task. Giving his two cents on the same, Kaaranvir said that there is no ‘Munjali’ as only one can win the show. “Sab ek dusre ke against khelenge (Everyone will play against each other). Now it’s just two weeks remaining, and everyone will play their own game. Munawar has always been a hypocrite playing both sides. I guess he got the taste of his own medicine.”

However, the actor said that he really cherished his bond with Munawar and will definitely stay connected with him. “The game sometimes becomes competitive. As one starts focusing on that, friendship is forgotten. I will definitely stay in touch and go to his shows. I love him as a person but he turned too scheming in the game. He would also provoke people and shoot from their shoulder.”

Kaaranvir had all good things to talk about jailor Karan Kundrra, saying that he handles everything with so ‘much pyaar’. However, he said that he is quite disappointed with how Prince Narula behaved on the show. “He has won four reality shows and is on Lock Upp as a troublemaker. I really don’t know why he is doing this. When the entire Zeeshan Khan-Azma Fallah incident, I was shocked to see him siding with Zeeshan. He was even asking for a second chance for him. One has to take a stand on violence against women.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaaranvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

On the show, the actor had spoken about being deep in debt. As a fan asked about it, he got offended saying, “It’s none of your business”. However, he added that the show paid him really well and he is sure he will be debt-free now.

Kaaranvir Bohra was later joined by his wife Teejay Sidhu to discuss his journey. Echoing his thoughts, Teejay added that she is shocked at how ugly the game is turning. “It’s now getting stretched like a saas-bahu show. I think they should just end the season now.”