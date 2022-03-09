Kaaranvir Bohra on participating in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp: ‘No silly muddas, fake romances here’

Kaaranvir Bohra may be a reality show veteran but he owns the title with pride. A recent entrant on the new kid on the block, Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp, Karan defended himself as he was again asked about his dismal record on reality shows – he has attended more than a few but never won one. Later, in a conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor wondered why people just remember his defeats, but not his journey in the industry for more than two decades.

“I want to ask people who question me, will they call out their kids if they fail in exams? Will they term them as failures? When people are alive, we belittle them and then when they get depressed, sometimes even kill themselves, then we say he was a good person. Why not talk about the good when they are living? Why do we give so many tags, can’t we just let everyone just live and be happy?” an upset actor asked.

Kaaranvir then went on to add that while his failure in reality shows is spoken about, nobody talks about how he reached the finals in most of them. He said, “I would be among the last ones standing. I have done such good shows and feel fortunate that I am still so loved by fans. My guruji had once told me that be consistent, tumhara time bhi aayega (your time will also come). There may be many ahead of me but I know for a fact that there are millions behind me. So, I will stay here, keep pushing myself, working hard as I know I will be at the top soon.”

Talking about Lock Upp, the actor, taking a dig at Bigg Boss, said that this will probably be for the first time that people won’t be discussing silly muddas (issues) or faking romances. He added being real is exactly the need of the hour in the entertainment space. “I am so glad that Ekta came up with such a show where we will be touching upon real topics. Also, we faced a very miserable time in the last two years due to the pandemic and even now, there are so many social topics that cripple our nation. As the youth of the country, we can influence people. Being an influencer doesn’t just mean dancing on lip sync videos, we can do so much more.”

Given he comes from a privileged background, we wondered if surviving jail would be tough for him. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor said that he has been brought up to deal with all kinds of situations. Kaaranvir added that he will make sure he stays honest and true. However, what would be tough for him is to leave his wife and three daughters back home. He shared, “It’s emotionally very tough but I keep telling myself that this is for their future. I have four women to take care of and I will do everything in my capacity to do that. I also believe a lot in woman power, and this show with Ekta and Kangana at the helm is just too special. And whenever I feel low about leaving behind my family, I think of the soldiers who spend months on the battleground. I know I will come back in a couple of months but they even risk their lives. That motivation keeps me going.”

From Karanvir to Karenvir and now Kaaranvir, we further asked the actor about his fascination towards name change. Does he feel that it can change his career for the better? “I do believe in astrology and numerology. However, I feel it’s just a padding, it doesn’t take away from your skills. Even after so many years, I still work on myself taking acting, dance, elocution and even singing classes. I do feel my belief in numbers can add to my career but I need to put in all the more efforts along with it.”

Recently, Kaaranvir Bohra was trolled for sharing a meme on Instagram on Ramayana. He is often called out to act ‘young’ to fit into the Instagram crowd. Responding to the same, the actor said, “By God’s grace, age is by my side. I am 40 but feel young and I have always been quite childlike. As I said earlier, if I have to be an influencer, I will take up important causes, or maybe talk about family. I really don’t care what people have to say about me. As for the meme, I don’t even remember what it was but I am the biggest bhakt and will never do anything to insult God. It was a funny photo and I think people need to have a sense of humour.”

Apart from Kaaranvir Bohra, Lock Upp has Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Sara Khan, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal and Babita Phogat as contestants.