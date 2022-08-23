Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan reactions: ‘A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining’

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan is currently streaming its seventh season and much like the previous seasons, this time too, the host is facing his share of trolling every week. In a recent chat, Karan shared that apart from the hate that surrounds the show, a lot of trolling also arises out of the fact that “a show like this exists, and has this kind of abandon.”

In a chat with The Hindu, KJo shared that he reads the reviews and reactions, and has deciphered that a show is only as good as its guests. “I’ve always said that the show is only as good as the guest on the couch. If the guests are in form, that episode will fly. But if sometimes they are having a weaker moment, the show is going to suffer. So there’s very little I can do,” he said. Karan said that the only feedback he takes is “figuring out how to keep it tight, not let the conversation meander too much, things like that.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said that sometimes, this kind of hate is “entertaining” as well. “A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it? I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK… and I feel very moved and touched. I’m like, that’s a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much,” he said.

This week, Koffee with Karan will host Kabir Singh stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor. So far, this season has hosted Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.