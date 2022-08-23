scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan reactions: ‘A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining’

This week, Koffee with Karan will host Kabir Singh stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor. The show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Karan JoharKaran Johar talked about the reactions he gets for Koffee with Karan.

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan is currently streaming its seventh season and much like the previous seasons, this time too, the host is facing his share of trolling every week. In a recent chat, Karan shared that apart from the hate that surrounds the show, a lot of trolling also arises out of the fact that “a show like this exists, and has this kind of abandon.”

In a chat with The Hindu, KJo shared that he reads the reviews and reactions, and has deciphered that a show is only as good as its guests. “I’ve always said that the show is only as good as the guest on the couch. If the guests are in form, that episode will fly. But if sometimes they are having a weaker moment, the show is going to suffer. So there’s very little I can do,” he said. Karan said that the only feedback he takes is “figuring out how to keep it tight, not let the conversation meander too much, things like that.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said that sometimes, this kind of hate is “entertaining” as well. “A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it? I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK… and I feel very moved and touched. I’m like, that’s a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much,” he said.

Also Read |Laal Singh Chaddha is now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international box office, earns more than Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kashmir Files

This week, Koffee with Karan will host Kabir Singh stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor. So far, this season has hosted Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:18:16 pm
Next Story

Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Premium
Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

If Kohli gets a 50 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Shastri

If Kohli gets a 50 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Shastri

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vaani Kapoor turns 34: When the actor reacted to chin and lip-job claims, said she ‘couldn’t afford surgery’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement