Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kaala director Pa Ranjith to helm web series on Silk Smitha?

Director Pa Ranjith, who has earned a name for his dignified and realistic female portrayals, is bound to give a fresh perspective to the story of yesteryear star Silk Smitha.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Published: August 21, 2018 12:31:20 pm
Web Series on Silk Smitha Silk Smitha ruled the roost with her sensual looks and dance moves.

Kaala director Pa Ranjith is, reportedly, all set to helm a web series on yesteryear siren Silk Smitha.

Silk Smitha ruled the roost with her sensual looks and dance moves, acquiring a huge fanbase. The Dirty Picture, starring Vidya Balan, was based on Smitha’s life. However, the film was panned by some who claimed that it wasn’t an accurate representation of the yesteryear star.

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who has carved a niche for himself with his socially conscious films, is bound to give a fresh perspective to Smitha’s story. Ranjith has also earned a name for his dignified and realistic female portrayals. Thus, one can expect the series to go beyond the ‘sexy siren’ image of Smitha. According to reports, the makers of the series believe that Smitha’s childhood has still not been explored and the series will begin from her young days. Other details of the project are yet to be unveiled.

Basking in the critical acclaim of Kaala, Pa Ranjith has his hands full. His production house Neelam Productions is bankrolling Maari Selvaraj’s Pariyerum Perumal. He also backed documentary filmmaker Malini Jeevarathinam’s Ladies and Gentlewomen.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Android Pie is now official: Top features of Android 9
Watch Now
Android Pie is now official: Top features of Android 9
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement