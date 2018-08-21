Kaala director Pa Ranjith to helm web series on Silk Smitha?

Silk Smitha ruled the roost with her sensual looks and dance moves. Silk Smitha ruled the roost with her sensual looks and dance moves.

Kaala director Pa Ranjith is, reportedly, all set to helm a web series on yesteryear siren Silk Smitha.

Silk Smitha ruled the roost with her sensual looks and dance moves, acquiring a huge fanbase. The Dirty Picture, starring Vidya Balan, was based on Smitha’s life. However, the film was panned by some who claimed that it wasn’t an accurate representation of the yesteryear star.

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who has carved a niche for himself with his socially conscious films, is bound to give a fresh perspective to Smitha’s story. Ranjith has also earned a name for his dignified and realistic female portrayals. Thus, one can expect the series to go beyond the ‘sexy siren’ image of Smitha. According to reports, the makers of the series believe that Smitha’s childhood has still not been explored and the series will begin from her young days. Other details of the project are yet to be unveiled.

Basking in the critical acclaim of Kaala, Pa Ranjith has his hands full. His production house Neelam Productions is bankrolling Maari Selvaraj’s Pariyerum Perumal. He also backed documentary filmmaker Malini Jeevarathinam’s Ladies and Gentlewomen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd