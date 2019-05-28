Kaafir trailer: Dia Mirza, Mohit Raina star in this intense web series set in Kashmir

The trailer of ZEE5’s Kaafir, starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina, is out. Set in Kashmir, the series follows the journey of a journalist/lawyer who is seeking justice for an alleged militant.

Dia plays an alleged militant who has been behind bars for many years. We also see her young daughter in the trailer and the dialogues suggest that she was born behind bars. Mohit Raina, known for his popular TV roles, plays a journalist. He also happens to be a lawyer who starts his practice again, just for this case.

Watch the trailer of Kaafir here:

The series has been written by Bhavani Iyer, who is known for Raazi. The events shown here are inspired by a real-life story. Sonam Nair has directed the series.

Dia Mirza had earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “Without revealing too much, I can tell you that it is based on true events. A story like this needs to be told. It is the most compelling, heart-rendering and beautiful story I have ever heard. I feel extremely lucky to play Kainaaz. The character and the places that it goes, I haven’t done that before.”

This project marks Dia’s debut in the digital space. She spoke about the rise of the digital platform and said, “What was considered small budget films are doing phenomenal numbers. The content-driven films are no more just risk-taking projects. Also, credible talent is backing such films. The audience is not just evolving but appreciating good stories also.”

Kaafir starts streaming on ZEE5 from June 15.