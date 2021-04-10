scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Latest news

Justin Timberlake to star in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind series for Apple

The untitled series, whose script has been acquired by Apple TV Plus, will be based on Barris' 1984 memoir Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
April 10, 2021 10:07:49 pm
Justin Timberlake seriesJustin Timberlake will play American host Chuck Barris in Apple TV series. (Photo: Justin Timberlake/Instagram)

Actor-singer Justin Timberlake is set to play American host Chuck Barris in an hour-long drama series.

The untitled series, whose script has been acquired by Apple TV Plus, will be based on Barris’ 1984 memoir Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, reported Deadline.

In the book, Barris had claimed that his public identity as the Gong Show host and creator of game shows like The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game was actually a cover for his real job as a CIA assassin.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The book was previously turned into a 2002 movie, which was directed by George Clooney and featured Oscar winner Sam Rockwell as Barris.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Miramax and Paramount Television Studios will co-produce the show.

“Ray Donovan” executive producer, David Hollander will be the showrunner, along with writer Jon Worley, who has penned the pilot.

The show will mark Timberlake’s second project at Apple TV Plus after he featured in movie Palmer, which released on the streamer’s platform in January this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

jasmin bhasin, aly goni, sara ali khan, shraddha kapoor photos
Jasmin-Aly’s Dubai vacation to Sara Ali Khan’s ‘frozen’ feels in Kashmir: 17 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 10: Latest News

Advertisement
x