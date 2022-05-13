Jungle Cry trailer: Abhay Deol promises a riveting sports drama

The trailer of Lionsgate Play’s upcoming film Jungle Cry is out. It is based on the true story of a few underprivileged tribal boys who try their luck at the International Junior Rugby Tournament under coach Rudraksh Jena (Abhay Deol), Paul Walsh (Stewart Wright) and Professor Achyuta Samanta (Atul Kumar), the founder of Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

The over two-minute long trailer begins with Abhay’s Rudraksh convincing a few tribal boys to join a school where they will be provided with free accommodation and food. While Rudraksh wants the boys to form a football team, the new coach Paul wishes to teach them rugby and take them to an international tournament. From the trailer, the sports drama with an interesting plot and a talented cast looks riveting.

The official synopsis of Jungle Cry reads, “Based on the inspiring true story of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from Kalinga Institute in Odisha, India. ‘Jungle Cry’ follows the journey of 12 underprivileged children who went on to win the prestigious U14 Rugby World Cup in England.”

Jungle Cry is directed by Sagar Ballary. The film also features cameos by referee Nigel Owens, Wales and British Lions fly-half Phil Bennett, and Colin Charvis, former captain of Wales.

Abhay Deol said he is in constant awe of the children who won the world cup, and the coaches who never gave up on them. When asked about the film, he said, “In the land of cricket, where there is hardly any noise about Rugby, 12 young children from rural India made history. With this film that defines nothing is impossible, I hope to have honoured the players’ dedication and commitment to the sport and the country. We are excited to bring ‘Jungle Cry’ to audiences and share with them the journey of these heroes who made a mark in the sporting history of India – but were never spoken about.”

Jungle Cry will start streaming on Lionsgate Play from June 3.