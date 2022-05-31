Jung Hae-in confirms return for DP Season 2 with Goo Hyo-Hwan, Kim Sung-kyun: ‘Looking forward…’

The cast of the second season of the Netflix series DP has been confirmed. Jung Hae-in, Goo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun and Son Suk-ku will return for the series, along with several new cast members.

Netflix Korea on Tuesday shared photos of the script-reading session of the drama and confirmed that the main leads would return for Season 2. Ji Jin-hee and Kim Ji-hyun will join the cast in Season 2. Ji Jin-hee will play Goo Ja Woon, the chief legal officer of the army headquarters. Kim Ji-hyun will play Lieutenant Colonel Seo Eun, the operations officer of the Ministry of National Defense Prosecutor’s Office.

Talking about the upcoming season, Jung Hae-in was quoted as saying by Soompi, “I’m so happy to be able to [film] DP Season 2 together, and I’m excited and looking forward to the thought of meeting great people again on set. Please look forward to seeing Private Ahn Jun Ho.” Goo Kyo-Hwan added, “I’ve been waiting. It’s nice to see [the cast] again. I look forward to [working with everyone].”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Directed by Han Jun Hee, DP revolves around Ahn Jun-ho (Jung Hae-in), a man who has just joined the military. Yet, before he can get used to his new life, Sergeant Park Bum-goo (Kim Sung Kyun) wants to recruit him into the Deserter Pursuit (DP) squad. Ahn Jun-ho and his partner Han Ho-yeol (Koo Kyo-hwan) track down those who have abandoned the military. The first season topped Netflix’s Top 10 in South Korea list.

DP Season 2 will stream on Netflix.