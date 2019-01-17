Julia Roberts won’t star in Homecoming Season Two

Toggle Menu
Julia Roberts will, reportedly, not star in season 2 of psychological thriller series Homecoming. Roberts will, however, continue as an executive producer.

Julia Roberts will reportedly not return for Homecoming season two.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor’s initial deal for the Amazon drama was a one-season commitment, based purely on the show’s creative storyline.

Roberts will continue her association with the show – her first TV series regular role – in the capacity of an executive producer alongside showrunner Sam Esmail.

The Oscar-winning actor earlier told THR that she was not prepared to confirm or deny her involvement one way or the other with the second installment.

Esmail had said the new season will have a “very different trajectory for our show”.

Homecoming season one also starred Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek.

Amazon and UCP declined to comment.

