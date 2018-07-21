Homecoming teaser: Julia Roberts stars as a caseworker in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series

Julia Roberts will soon be seen in her very first Amazon web series called Homecoming Julia Roberts will soon be seen in her very first Amazon web series called Homecoming

A one-minute teaser of Amazon Prime Video series Homecoming, featuring Julia Roberts, was recently shared by the streaming service. While the video in itself doesn’t reveal much about the premise of the plot, the official synopsis of the show reads, “Heidi Bergman is a caseworker at Homecoming, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, living with her mother and working as a waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor questions why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi quickly realizes that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.”

The teaser opens with a shot of what presumably is the geist group facility, Homecoming. We are then taken to a series of rooms, kitchen and then finally, we are introduced to our primary character, essayed by Julia Roberts. The camera zooms in further and Julia raises her head and asks the person seated in front of her, “Shall we get started?”

Watch the teaser of Julia Robert’s Homecoming here:

The series is based on the popular podcast of the same name, and the show has been created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. The show stars Julia Roberts, Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, Dermot Mulroney, among others in pivotal roles. Homecoming has been directed by Sam Esmail, who has previously helmed the Rami Malek starrer Mr Robot.

On the work front, apart from Homecoming, Julia is currently filming the movie Ben is Back, which has been written and directed by Peter Simpson Hedges, who had received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for About a Boy.

Homecoming will start streaming from November 2, 2018, on Amazon Prime Video.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd