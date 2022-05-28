Jude Law to star in Star Wars series with Jon Watts on board as creator

Hollywood star Jude Law is set to lead Disney Plus’ Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series that is being developed by Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts.

Christopher Ford, who penned of Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming, is writing the show.

According to Variety, the series was announced at the Star Wars celebration in Anaheim, California.

Skeleton Crew is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s. Details of Law’s character in the series are currently under wraps.

Watts and Ford will executive produce the show along with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

During the Star Wars celebration, Disney also announced the premiere date and a unveiled the first trailer for the Rogue One prequel series Andor featuring Diego Luna. It was also announced that both Ahsoka and The Mandalorian season 3 will release in 2023.